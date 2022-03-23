Ontario reports 611 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 14 more deaths on Wednesday
Ontario is reporting 611 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 14 more deaths linked to the virus on Wednesday.
Some 174 patients are in intensive care
Ontario is reporting 611 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 14 more deaths linked to the virus on Wednesday.
The number of hospitalizations dipped from 639 on Tuesday and 649 one week ago.
According to the Ministry of Health, there are 174 patients in intensive care, which is slightly down from 179 reported on Monday and 204 at this time last week.
The 14 deaths reported Wednesday push the official death toll to 12,343.
Another 2,149 new cases have also been logged through limited PCR testing, though the province's science table estimated last week the current daily number of infections is between 15,000 to 20,000, based on wastewater data.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?