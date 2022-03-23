Ontario reports 611 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 14 more deaths on Wednesday

Ontario is reporting 611 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 14 more deaths linked to the virus on Wednesday.

The number of hospitalizations dipped from 639 on Tuesday and 649 one week ago.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 174 patients in intensive care, which is slightly down from 179 reported on Monday and 204 at this time last week.

The 14 deaths reported Wednesday push the official death toll to 12,343.

Another 2,149 new cases have also been logged through limited PCR testing, though the province's science table estimated last week the current daily number of infections is between 15,000 to 20,000, based on wastewater data.