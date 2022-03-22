Ontario reports 639 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 7 more deaths on Tuesday

Hospitalizations rose on Tuesday with Ontario reporting 639 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and seven more deaths linked to the virus, a day after the province lifted masking requirements in most indoor settings.

The number of hospitalizations rose from 551 on Monday but have dipped from 688 one week ago.

About 46 per cent of those admitted to hospital were directly seeking treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, while 54 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive for the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 179 patients in intensive care, which is slightly down from 181 reported on Monday and 220 at this time last week.

​Roughly 71 per cent of those patients were admitted to ICU specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive for the virus.

The province reported seven more deaths linked to the virus on Tuesday, pushing the official death toll to 12,343.

Another 1,447 new cases have also been logged through limited PCR testing, though the province's science table estimates that the current daily number of infections is between 15,000 to 20,000, based on wastewater data.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Tests completed: 10,433

Provincewide test positivity rate: 12.2 per cent

Active cases: 16,283

Patients in ICU requiring a ventilator to breathe: 93

Vaccinations: 31,983,452 doses have been administered to date. Currently, 92.8 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 90.8 per cent have received two doses. The ministry says there are 58.6 per cent of Ontarians aged 18 or older that have received a booster dose.

Nearly 90 per cent of Ontarians aged five or older have received at least one dose, while 86.3 per cent have received two doses.