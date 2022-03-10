Ontario reports 742 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 20 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 742 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 20 more deaths linked to the virus on Thursday, a day after the province announced it will be scrapping its mask mandates in most indoor settings.

Today's reported hospitalizations mark a slight dip from Wednesday when 751 were reported, and are down from 834 this time last week.

According to the Ministry of Health, about 46 per cent of those admitted to hospital were directly seeking treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, while 54 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive for the virus.

Of the hospitalizations reported, there are 244 patients in intensive care, rising slightly from 241 on Wednesday but down from 267 exactly one week ago.

​About 79 per cent of those patients were admitted to ICU specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive for the virus.

​On Wednesday, the province's top doctor announced the removal of mask mandates in schools, restaurants, gyms and stores across Ontario on March 21.

Dr. Kieran Moore, chief medical officer of health, ​said the province is continuing to closely monitor COVID-19 data as it moves toward easing further public health measures.

"We do expect transmission to continue across Ontario so the risk is not gone, [it] does remain." Moore told CBC Radio's Metro Morning on Thursday.

​"I​t's just that now with our very high immunization rate, we're in a much better position to remove the mandate of masks."​

Asked if the province would consider pushing back its date to lift all remaining mask requirements and emergency orders on April 27 if transmission is high, Moore said he will be following the data.

"We do anticipate though as we head to the spring, people are more outdoors ... but we'll absolutely be monitoring the data closely."

Meanwhile, Ontario reported another 2,125 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, though Moore warned last week the actual number of new cases each day is likely 10 times higher than what is being reported through limited PCR testing.

The 20 additional deaths reported push the official death toll to 12,638.