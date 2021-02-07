Ontario sees 1,489 new COVID-19 cases and 22 more deaths on Sunday

Ontario reported 1,489 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 more deaths on Sunday.

The new positive cases include 517 in Toronto, 261 in Peel Region and 121 in York Region.

More than 51,600 additional tests were completed. The new cases pushed the provincial positivity rate to 2.8 per cent.

There are currently 926 patients hospitalized with the virus, of which 335 are in intensive care units. Of those patients, 233 are on ventilators.

The 22 additional deaths reported on Sunday push Ontario's total COVID-related death toll to 6,505.

More to come.