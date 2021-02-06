Ontario reports 1,388 new COVID-19 cases, 45 more deaths on Saturday

Ontario reported 1,388 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 more deaths on Saturday.

The new positive cases include 455 in Toronto, 288 in Peel Region and 131 in York Region.

There are currently 1,021 patients hospitalized with the virus, of which 325 are in intensive care units. Of those patients, 228 are on ventilators.

The deaths reported on Saturday bring Ontario's total COVID-related death toll to 6,483.

More to come.