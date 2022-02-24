Ontario reports 1,066 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 41 more deaths on Thursday
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Kieran Moore is set to provide an update on the pandemic at 3 p.m. ET
Ontario is reporting 1,066 people hospitalized with COVID-19 and 41 more deaths on Thursday as the province's top doctor is set to provide an update this afternoon.
That is down from 1,106 the day before and from 1,342 at the same time last week.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore is set to provide his weekly COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. ET. You'll be able to watch it live in this story.
According to the Ministry of Health, about 49 per cent of those admitted to hospital were seeking treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, while 51 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive for the virus.
Of the hospitalizations reported, 302 people are in intensive care units. About 74 per cent were admitted to intensive care specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and tested positive.
The number of ICU patients dropped by 17 on Thursday, down from 319 the day before and 356 one week ago.
The 41 additional deaths reported by the province Thursday push the official death toll to 12,347.
