Ontario reports 1,106 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 18 more deaths on Wednesday

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose slightly on Wednesday with Ontario reporting 1,106 people hospitalized with the virus.

Wednesday's figure is up from 1,038 the day before but down from 1,403 at the same time last week.

According to the Ministry of Health, about half of those people were admitted to the hospital specifically for COVID-19, while the other half were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive for the virus.

Of the hospitalizations reported, 319 people are in intensive care units. About 77 per cent were admitted to intensive care specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and tested positive.

The number of ICU patients was unchanged from the day before but down from 364 one week ago.

The province also reported 18 additional deaths pushing the official death toll to 12,306.