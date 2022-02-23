Ontario reports 1,106 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 18 more deaths on Wednesday
Of the hospitalizations reported, 319 patients remain in intensive care
The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations rose slightly on Wednesday with Ontario reporting 1,106 people hospitalized with the virus.
Wednesday's figure is up from 1,038 the day before but down from 1,403 at the same time last week.
According to the Ministry of Health, about half of those people were admitted to the hospital specifically for COVID-19, while the other half were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive for the virus.
Of the hospitalizations reported, 319 people are in intensive care units. About 77 per cent were admitted to intensive care specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and tested positive.
The number of ICU patients was unchanged from the day before but down from 364 one week ago.
The province also reported 18 additional deaths pushing the official death toll to 12,306.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?