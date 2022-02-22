Ontario reports 1,038 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 319 patients in ICU

Ontario reported 1,038 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the rate of hospitalizations in the province continues to gradually decline.

The number of hospitalizations is down from 1,064 the day before and 1,550 at the same time last week. The province did not release COVID-19 data on Monday as it was a holiday.

According to the Ministry of Health, 50 per cent of those people were admitted to the hospital specifically for COVID-19 treatment while the other 50 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott noted that not all hospitals report on weekends.

Of the new hospitalizations reported, 319 people are in intensive care units. Nearly 80 per cent were admitted to intensive care specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and tested positive. The number of ICU patients decreased by one from the day before.

The province is also reporting 24 new deaths — 15 that were detected on Monday and nine on Tuesday — pushing the official death toll to 12,288.

There are 129 long-term care homes with COVID-19 outbreaks currently, which account for 20 per cent of the province's total.