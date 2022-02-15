Ontario reports 1,550 people hospitalized with COVID-19, 19 more deaths

Ontario reported 1,550 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, as the province prepares to further ease public health measures meant to curb the spread of the virus.

The number of hospitalizations is up from 1,369 the day before and down from 2,254 at the same time last week.

According to the Ministry of Health, 54 per cent of those people were admitted to the hospital specifically for COVID-19 treatment while 46 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have tested positive for the virus.

Of those, 384 people are in intensive care units. Nearly 80 per cent were admitted to intensive care specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons and tested positive.

The province is also reporting 19 new deaths, pushing the province's official death toll to 12,120.

On Monday, Premier Doug Ford the province is moving up the second phase of its COVID-19 reopening plan to by four days to Thursday as key health indicators continue to improve.

All capacity limits in restaurants, bars, cinemas and gyms will be lifted on that day, a move that was set to take effect on Feb. 21.

Ford also announced the government's plans to remove its proof of vaccination system on March 1. Masking requirements will remain in place for now.