Ontario reports 1,301 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 3 more deaths after Easter long weekend
Provincewide positivity rate now at nearly 19%
Ontario is reporting 1,301 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday after the province's pandemic advisory table said late last week that the sixth wave of the virus may have crested, but that the Easter long weekend could change that.
The Ministry of Health did not release COVID-19 data on Easter Sunday. Hospitalizations that day reached 1,290, however it's important to note that upwards of 10 per cent of hospitals did not provide data.
Of those hospitalized currently, 202 require intensive care — up from 197 on Sunday. There are 91 patients with the virus who require the use of ventilators to keep breathing.
Ontario reported another 2,219 COVID-19 cases through limited PCR testing Monday, with 2,450 reported the previous day.
The ministry says 10,060 tests were completed Sunday. Test positivity rate sits at 18.7 per per cent.
The province also logged three more deaths linked to the virus — one logged Sunday and two on Monday — bringing Ontario's total COVID-19 death toll to 12,632.
