New COVID-19 modelling expected as Ontario sees 1,392 hospitalizations, 23 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,392 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 23 more deaths linked to the virus as the province's pandemic advisory table is expected to release new modelling projections today.

The expert advisory table is set to publish its latest report at 1:30 p.m., almost a month after the group's latest modelling was released.

Today's hospitalizations mark a jump from Wednesday's 1,332 and 1,126 at this time last week.

Of the hospitalizations reported, there are 177 patients in intensive care. That's down from 182 a day earlier but up from 159 a week ago. Eighty-one patients are on ventilators due to the virus.

The province reported another 4,589 COVID-19 cases through limited PCR testing, with 23,046 tests completed the day before. Dr. Peter Jüni, who heads the province's science advisory table, has said the latest wastewater data suggests actual daily case counts for the virus are hovering around 100,000 to 120,000.

​Thursday's test positivity rate sits at 18.1, up from Wednesday's 17.5 per cent.

The 23 additional deaths linked to the virus push Ontario's total death toll to 12,606.

The Ministry of Health noted it will not update COVID-19 data on its website on Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Instead, the figures will be released each following day.

On Wednesday, select pharmacies across the province were able to begin distributing a pill to treat COVID-19 for those with a prescription, after the province announced it would expand distribution of Paxlovid earlier this week.

Ontario also expanded eligibility parameters for Paxlovid to anyone 70 and older, people 60 and older with fewer than three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and people 18 and older with fewer than three vaccine doses and at least one risk factor such as a chronic medical condition.