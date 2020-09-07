23 cases of COVID-19 now confirmed after large wedding in Markham and Whitchurch-Stouffville

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to a large wedding in Markham and Whitchurch-Stouffville has increased to 23, York Region Public Health said Monday.

The wedding took place on Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 at four different locations including:

Friday, Aug. 28 — Private residence in the Town of Whitchurch-Stouffville.

Friday, Aug. 28 — Rexdale Singh Sabha Religious Centre at 47 Baywood Road in Toronto.

Friday, Aug. 28 — Lakshmi Narayamandir Temple at 1 Morningview Trail in Toronto.

Saturday, Aug. 29 — Private residence in Markham.

On Saturday, York Region confirmed 11 people had tested positive for the infectious virus that could be traced back to these events. Monday's update confirmed 23 individuals have now tested positive.

Of those 23 individuals, 18 are residents of York Region, four live in Durham Region, and one lives in Peel Region, the statement said.

Public health officials are asking anyone who attended the events linked to this wedding at any of the locations to monitor their symptoms and new signs of COVID-19.

If an individual is already experiencing symptoms, York Region is asking them to self-isolate immediately and call York Region Public Health a 1-800-361-5653 for testing and assessment.