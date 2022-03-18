Ontario reports 615 COVID-19 hospitalizations with 193 patients in ICU

Ontario is reporting 615 COVID-19 hospitalizations with 193 patients in intensive care on Friday as the provinces prepares to lift its mask mandates in most indoor settings.

Starting Monday, masks will no longer be required in schools, gyms, restaurants and stores. The Ontario government has already eased other public health restrictions brought in to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Today's hospitalizations mark a a dip from 644 the day before and 717 exactly one week ago.

About 44 per cent of those admitted to hospital were directly seeking treatment for COVID-19 symptoms, while 55 per cent were admitted for other reasons but have since tested positive for the virus.

The number of patients in ICU is down from the 199 reported Thursday and 238 at this time last week.

​Roughly 79 per cent of those patients were admitted to ICU specifically for the virus, while the rest were admitted for other reasons but also tested positive for the virus.

The province reported eight more deaths linked to the virus on Friday, pushing the official death toll to 12,313.

Another 2,502 new COVID-19 cases have also been logged through limited PCR testing, though the province's science table estimates that the current daily number of infections is between 15,000 to 20,000, based on wastewater data.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Friday will be the last day she tweets Ontario's daily COVID-19 data "with key indicators continuing to improve or remain stable and the majority of public health measures now lifted."

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 14,198

Provincewide test positivity rate: 12.9 per cent

Active cases: 15,994

Patients in ICU requiring a ventilator to breathe: 97

Vaccinations: 31,942,537 doses have been administered to date. Currently, 92.8 per cent of Ontarians aged 12 and older have received at least one dose, while 90.8 per cent have received two doses.

About 89.9 per cent of Ontarians aged five or older have received at least one dose, while 86.2 per cent have received two doses.