Up to 105 diners may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a City of Vaughan restaurant

York Public Health Region is urging anyone who visited a restaurant in the City of Vaughan earlier this month to self-isolate after a potential COVID-19 exposure.

According to a public notice, up to 105 diners are being considered as high-risk for developing the virus after coming into contact with infected staff members.

Anyone who visited Avenue Cibi e Vini, at 10519 Islington Avenue, from March 31- April 1, are being told to isolate for 14 days after their visit to the restaurant.

York Public Health says they are having difficulty identifying those who might have been exposed due to a lack of contact information taken by the restaurant.

Anyone who dined at Avenue Cibi e Vini during those dates, should self-isolate, closely monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms do develop.

Meanwhile, the restaurant remains closed as York Public Health Region continues to investigate the outbreak.