Up to 105 diners may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a City of Vaughan restaurant
Anyone who visited the restaurant between Mar. 31 and Apr. 1 is being asked to self-isolate
York Public Health Region is urging anyone who visited a restaurant in the City of Vaughan earlier this month to self-isolate after a potential COVID-19 exposure.
According to a public notice, up to 105 diners are being considered as high-risk for developing the virus after coming into contact with infected staff members.
Anyone who visited Avenue Cibi e Vini, at 10519 Islington Avenue, from March 31- April 1, are being told to isolate for 14 days after their visit to the restaurant.
York Public Health says they are having difficulty identifying those who might have been exposed due to a lack of contact information taken by the restaurant.
Anyone who dined at Avenue Cibi e Vini during those dates, should self-isolate, closely monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms do develop.
Meanwhile, the restaurant remains closed as York Public Health Region continues to investigate the outbreak.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?