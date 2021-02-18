GO train riders warned after passenger took multiple trips while infected with COVID-19 variant

A GO Train passenger took four trips while infectious with a COVID-19 variant of concern, York Region public health officials confirm.

In a notice to the public Thursday, York Region Public Health say they learned on Wednesday that a passenger who had travelled by train was infectious. Provincial lab testing confirmed the individual was infected with a variant — though exactly which one has not yet been determined.

Officials say the individual rode the Barrie Line GO train on Tuesday, Feb. 9 and then again on Wednesday, Feb. 10.

The individual did not exhibit symptoms and was wearing a mask at the time, they say.

On Thursday, Feb. 11, the person began experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 and began self-isolating.

Public health officials are urging anyone who rode the GO train at the following times to get tested as soon as possible and monitor themselves for new or worsening symptoms until Wednesday, Feb. 24. Anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, should self-isolate and be tested immediately.