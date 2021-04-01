More Ontario pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine to those 55-plus
Province says more primary care physicians also getting access to vaccines
Ontario announced Thursday that some 350 more pharmacies will now administer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and that first doses will now be offered to those age 55 and up.
Phase 2 of Ontario's vaccine rollout is now beginning, although whether or not you'll be able to get a vaccine continues to hinge on where you live.
Some of those new pharmacies will begin that work by Saturday. You can find a full list of pharmacies at the bottom of this story. Remember you will need an appointment before you go.
The government says it's hoping to have 1,500 pharmacies offering vaccines by the end of April.
Primary care doctors across the province will also be able to offer the vaccine soon — though it's unclear exactly how many doses will be sent to those physicians.
You can see a full list of pharmacies on the province's site.
There's a lot of COVID-19 news in Ontario today, here's what you need to know:
- The province is expected to impose a four-week shutdown order for the entire province — this story breaks down what you need to know.
- New modelling shows coronavirus variants of concern are dangerously outpacing vaccination efforts, according to health experts, and intensive care admissions could climb dramatically this month.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?