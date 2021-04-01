More Ontario pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccine to those 55-plus

Ontario announced Thursday that some 350 more pharmacies will now administer the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine and that first doses will now be offered to those age 55 and up.

Phase 2 of Ontario's vaccine rollout is now beginning, although whether or not you'll be able to get a vaccine continues to hinge on where you live.

Some of those new pharmacies will begin that work by Saturday. You can find a full list of pharmacies at the bottom of this story. Remember you will need an appointment before you go.

The government says it's hoping to have 1,500 pharmacies offering vaccines by the end of April.

Primary care doctors across the province will also be able to offer the vaccine soon — though it's unclear exactly how many doses will be sent to those physicians.

You can see a full list of pharmacies on the province's site.

