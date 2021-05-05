Ontario court tosses lawsuit claiming province's COVID-19 vaccination rollout was discriminatory

An Ontario court has tossed out a lawsuit that claims the province's COVID-19 vaccination rollout was discriminatory.

The Divisional Court says it has no jurisdiction to hear the constitutional challenge.

At the same time, the court says the lawsuit does have some merit.

The suit turns on whether vulnerable people have had fair access to the vaccine.

Those include some people with disabilities, homebound seniors, residents of hot-spot neighbourhoods and the homeless.

The claim wanted the government to ensure public health units make equity central, and to give them necessary resources.