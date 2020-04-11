Tory calls for stricter enforcement of physical distancing amid COVID-19

Toronto Mayor John Tory is calling for stricter enforcement of physical distancing measures amid the COVID-19 crisis, after the city received reports of many people not staying two metres apart in public places.

In a letter sent Friday to Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders and Carleton Grant, the municipal licensing and standards executive director, Tory said he supports stronger enforcement.

The time has come for police to issue more tickets, Tory said, although he acknowledges he cannot direct law enforcement on how to enforce the law.

"We have reports of everything from bonfires on the beach to hanging out in groups in parking lots to playing pickup sports in closed areas, all of which involve groups of people who don't live with each other and thus could spread the virus," he writes in the letter.

Police can issue tickets up to $1,000 if people who don't live together are closer than two metres apart, according to new city by-laws

The fines could go even higher — up to $5,000 upon conviction in court.

The "vast majority of Toronto residents are keeping their distance and helping us fight COVID-19," Tory said.

However, he said, "officers have given hundreds of informational talks, many warnings and some tickets to the worst offenders, which is the kind of enforcement we all wanted to see to the greatest possible extent."

Tory said an increase in enforcement would help to protect the health of the city and help the city return to normal.

A total of 77 people have died of COVID-19 in Toronto. The city has reported at least 1,891 cases of the virus.

A total of 103 people have recovered and there are 55 outbreaks in institutions, the city says.