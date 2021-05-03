Toronto public health looking into possible COVID-19 outbreak at quarantine hotel

Toronto public health officials are investigating a possible COVID-19 outbreak at a hotel where travellers arriving in Canada by plane are expected to quarantine.

In a statement issued over the weekend, Toronto Public Health said it is aware of cases in people linked to the workplace at the Crowne Plaza hotel.

The public health unit said it has assigned staff to identify all cases connected to the facility and advise on any appropriate health and infection-control measures.

It said no further details will be provided at this time due to privacy concerns.

The Crowne Plaza is listed as one of the designated quarantine hotels for travellers arriving in Canada through Toronto.

The federal government requires anyone flying into the country to isolate in a hotel for three nights to help reduce the risk of spreading the virus.