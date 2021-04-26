Toronto officials giving COVID-19 update as hospitalizations surge

Toronto officials are providing an update on COVID-19. Toronto Mayor John Tory is speaking along with Medical Officer of Health Dr. Eileen de Villa and Toronto Fire Chief and head of Emergency Management Matthew Pegg.

The number of new COVID-19 cases appears to be dropping slightly in Toronto to 1,015 cases Monday compared to 1,299 a week ago, according to the Ministry of Health.

However, each day the city is reporting more hospitalizations than the last, with 1,124 people now in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday, according to Toronto Public Health. Intensive care units were at 91 per cent capacity with 228 patients being treated and 153 on ventilators — though many local patients are now bring transported out of the city for care.

The city also marked 3,000 deaths from COVID-19 Sunday, Mayor John Tory extended his condolences to all those mourning the loss of loved ones.

"The lives lost to this global pandemic here in our city are completely devastating," said Tory in a statement.

"The tragic loss of people who were loved ones, relatives, co-workers, neighbours and friends redoubles all of our efforts to bring an end to this pandemic by following the public health measures and by continuing to vaccinate as many residents as quickly as we can as the supply allows."

Toronto police lay 160 charges

For some Toronto residents, the parties didn't stop this weekend, police said Monday.

Toronto police responded to hundreds of calls from the public and attended more than 200 noisy gatherings — more than half indoors, the force said in a statement.

Officers laid 160 charges under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act and eight criminal charges, including obstructing a police officer and assault.

The most calls came from the downtown area on Saturday, with police teams visiting houses, apartments, short-term rentals and businesses, police said. One call was near King St. W. and Portland, where the owner and 10 guests were inside a condo.

"At a time when positive case counts continue to rise to worrying numbers and hospital ICU admissions are at their highest, it's extremely disappointing to see people having parties and gatherings and putting themselves, their families, healthcare workers and first responders at increased risk," said Chief James Ramer.

More vaccine appointments open

More than one million vaccine doses have been administered in Toronto, but residents in hot spot neighbourhoods are frustrated by shortages at pop-up clinics. Some have waited in line for hours only to be turned away when supply runs out.

Ontario's COVID-19 science table recommended on Friday that the province shift its vaccine strategy to allocate doses based on hot spots, rather than age. The independent panel of experts said this approach would "substantially reduce" infection rates.

Who's eligible for a vaccine in Toronto?

A new block of COVID-19 vaccine appointments have opened up at the nine city-run clinics. Spots are available for between May 10 to 16, when Toronto expects to start receiving an increased number of doses, according to Toronto Public Health.

Residents 60 years and older are eligible to book an appointment at a city clinic, as well as those 50 and up living in hot spots and individuals who are pregnant.

People 18 years and older living in hot spots can get vaccinated at mobile and pop-up clinics, while those 40 and older are eligible to receive a dose of AstraZeneca at pharmacies.