Toronto Police Service Chief James Ramer tests positive for COVID-19

The Toronto Police Service says Chief James Ramer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The service says in a release that he tested positive Friday afternoon.

The release says even though he wasn't showing symptoms Ramer went for the test out of an abundance of caution.

Ramer says he feels well and continues to work while isolating at home.

He says he is working closely with Toronto Public Health and the police service wellness unit to ensure his close contacts are notified.

There were no details on the type of COVID-19 he tested positive for.

"I am fully vaccinated and I will continue to take all necessary precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19," he said. "I would encourage everyone to do the same.

"Get fully vaccinated including a booster shot, practice physical distancing and wear your mask."

The news comes after Toronto police announced it would temporarily close buildings to the public as of Friday morning, citing increasing concerns about the Omicron variant.

On Friday, a Toronto police spokesperson said a number of members are isolating, awaiting PCR test results.

"While we will not disclose specific numbers at this time, any outbreak information at TPS is reported to Toronto Public Health, who publish numbers for outbreaks at businesses," spokesperson Meaghan Gray said in a statement on Friday.

"The public can be assured that the Service is continuing to prioritize frontline and priority response to ensure public safety is not impacted."

Gray said about 98 per cent of the police force is fully vaccinated at this time.