2nd COVID-19 outbreak declared at Markham group home where 6 residents died

A second outbreak has been declared at a Markham group home that saw the death of six residents since the beginning of the pandemic, according to York Region Public Health.

The health agency confirmed that a caregiver from Participation House, a facility for adults with developmental and physical disabilities, tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

As of Saturday morning, the agency's website lists the outbreak as active. The first outbreak was declared over back in June.

In April, the home was under a state of emergency when dozens of staff walked out, citing staff and supply shortages.

The home told CBC News it would be meeting with York Region Public Health on Saturday to determine the status of the its most recent outbreak.