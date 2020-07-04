Ontario reports 121 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, lowest in more than a week

Ontario reported an additional 121 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the lowest daily case count in more than a week.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 21 of the new cases are in Windsor-Essex, where temporary workers at farms are being tested.

In a tweet, Elliott said that 29 of the province's 34 public health units are confirming five or fewer cases, and 16 are reporting no new cases.

The province completed 21,425 tests the previous day. There are 14,594 tests still under investigation.

"Having processed over 21,000 tests yesterday, our positivity rate remains at all time lows," Elliott said in a tweet.

Saturday's numbers mark the lowest daily case count since June 26, when the province reported 111 new cases.

Saturday is also the fifth day in a row that the daily count was below 200.

Ontario has now seen a total of 35,656 cases since the outbreak began in late January, of which about 87 per cent — or 31,083 cases — are resolved. There were 174 cases marked resolved yesterday.

The province's official death toll now stands at 2,687. A CBC News count based on data provided directly from public health units puts the real death toll at 2,731.

On Friday, Humber River Hospital said its intensive care unit had no COVID-19 patients for the first day since March 14.

"Today is a day to celebrate," the hospital said on Twitter Friday.