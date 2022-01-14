Skip to Main Content
Immunocompromised Ontarians can book 4th COVID-19 shot appointment starting today

Immunocompromised Ontarians can book appointments for a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine starting this morning.

Province's top doctor says move aims to provide further protection for vulnerable populations

The province has already started administering fourth doses in long-term care homes, retirement homes and other congregate settings. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Ontario's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Kieran Moore, says appointments for moderately to severely immunocompromised people will be made available through the provincial vaccine contact centre at 8 a.m.

Moore said the move aims to provide further protection for vulnerable populations.

The province has already started administering fourth doses in long-term care homes, retirement homes and other congregate settings.

In a news conference Thursday, Moore also said transplant patients are lagging in getting their third doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is considered part of their primary series of shots.

He said only 64 per cent of transplant patients have received a third dose so far.

