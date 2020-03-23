Coursework could continue even if Ontario schools don't reopen: minister

Ontario's education minister says he's working to keep coursework going if the COVID-19 pandemic prevents schools from reopening on April 6 as planned.

Stephen Lecce made the announcement in an open letter to parents.

He says no student's graduation will be affected by the pandemic, which forced the province to close schools for two additional weeks following March break.

Lecce says the Ontario Secondary Student Literacy Test will no longer be a barrier for students on track to graduate.

The government previously announced an online learning portal to help prevent students from falling behind.

He says his ministry is working with counterparts in other ministries to make sure students can apply to post-secondary education regardless of the situation this semester.

The province has also cancelled EQAO standardized tests for the school year.