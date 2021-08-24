Ontario reports 486 new COVID-19 cases, majority in unvaccinated people

Ontario reported 486 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the portion of eligible people who have received both shots of a vaccine surpassed 75 per cent.

The province also recorded the deaths of 18 more people with the illness — though the health ministry says 16 of those deaths are being counted as part of a "data clean-up," and they actually happened more than two months ago.

Of the 434 cases today with a known vaccination status, 279 were people who haven't had a single shot. Another 41 cases were found in people who have had one vaccine, and a further 114 cases were found in fully vaccinated people.

Notably, the province's data on the vaccination status of cases does not include breakdowns by age, or indicate how long after a first or second shot of COVID-19 vaccine a person contracted the virus, or whether they were symptomatic at the time of testing.

Today's case count is up from the same time last week, when the province logged 348 infections. A further 541 cases were also marked as resolved.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update:

Seven-day rolling average of daily cases: 600.

Tests completed in the last 24 hours: 17,369.

Provincewide test positivity rate: Three per cent.

Active cases: 5,053.

Death toll: 9,471.

Vaccinations: The province administered 36,655 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Monday. About 75.1 per cent of eligible Ontarians have now had two shots.