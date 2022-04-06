Ontario to announce plan to roll out 4th COVID-19 vaccine doses today

Ontario is expected to detail its plan to roll out fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses Wednesday as the latest wastewater data indicates infections are almost as high as in early January, when Omicron was at its peak.

Health Minister Christine Elliott said Tuesday Ontarians aged 60 or older will soon be able to receive a fourth dose of vaccine after recommendations from the province's medical advisers.

Fourth doses are already available to long-term care and retirement home residents and immunocompromised people in Ontario.

Plans to expand second booster shots are expected after the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) advised provinces and territories to prepare to roll out fourth shots in the coming weeks.

The committee is recommending provinces prioritize people aged 80 and older and long-term care residents, and strongly recommends fourth doses for people between the ages of 70 and 79.

NACI says it's still studying whether second booster shots are necessary for younger adults and adolescents.

Infections on the rise, wastewater data shows

Meanwhile, the latest wastewater data released by Ontario's science table indicates infections continue to be on the rise in the province and are now almost as high as in early January, when Omicron was at its peak.

Dr. Peter Jüni, who heads the science table, said last week the latest projections made by the science table that predicted an increase in hospital occupancy will need to be re-evaluated based on the behaviour health experts are seeing.

Those initial predictions saw an increase of hospitalizations, though not one as high as the peak of the Omicron wave of the pandemic.

The number of people in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19 was up nearly 40 per cent Tuesday compared with a week earlier.