Number of COVID-19 cases in Ontario tops 10,000

Ontario reported 485 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the official number to more than 10,000.

A total of 514 people have died of the virus, according to the provincial government.

CBC News, however, has collected data from regional public health units and counted at least 554 deaths in Ontario, including two health-care workers. The new CBC number shows an increase of 20 deaths since Friday night.

Nearly half of Ontario's total 10,010 cases are now considered resolved.

The daily average growth rate, meanwhile, was lower on Saturday at around 5 per cent. The increase in new cases had held steady at around 6 per cent for more than a week.

Of the people with COVID-19:

828 people have been hospitalized.

250 people are in the intensive care unit, 197 of whom are on a ventilator.

Testing has increased at long-term care facilities, which saw a rising number of COVID-19 cases this week. Of the new cases on Friday, nearly 60 per cent were from long-term care homes.

There are 108 long-term care homes in Ontario reporting COVID-19 outbreaks, which is roughly one out of every six facilities province-wide.

Among the general community, however, "I feel we have peaked," said Dr. David Williams, Ontario's chief medical officer of health, speaking on CBC Radio's Fresh Air Saturday morning. He noted officials will need to confirm with projections from data modellers.

But, he said, this doesn't mean the province can go back to normal.

Bending the community curve means hospitals can "take a breath" and assess things, while attention and resources can go into long-term care and retirement homes, Williams said.

Three homes in Ontario have reported more than 20 deaths each:

Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon: 29 deaths.

Eatonville Care Centre in Toronto: 31 deaths.

Seven Oaks in Toronto: 22 deaths.

However, some families of long-term care residents are demanding answers about unclear communication on the spread of COVID-19 infections in certain facilities.

The province will reveal new modelling projection numbers on Monday about the spread of COVID-19, Premier Doug Ford has said.

Mayor meeting about 'very careful' plan to restart Toronto

Toronto Mayor John Tory said he is meeting with city officials on Saturday to talk about how to "safely restart the city" and what will be a "very careful plan."

"When we restart the city depends on each and every one of us," said Tory in a tweet.

"All the efforts so many of you are taking right now to stop the spread of COVID-19 will bring that restart as soon as safely possible."

On Saturday, I am meeting with senior city officials to talk about how we would safely restart the city and what has to go into what will be a very careful plan. —@JohnTory

The province will look at how to eventually resume some activities, but we can't "just throw the doors open," said Williams.

"That would be a big mistake."

"Every Ontarian has worked hard at this," he said, and the province doesn't want to see that effort "thwarted" by being too casual.

Outbreaks at 80+ Toronto health-care facilities, shelters

Meaniwhile, more than 80 Toronto health-care facilities and shelters are experiencing outbreaks of COVID-19 as experts warn the city's daily new cases could continue to spike, even as the number of cases province-wide may be levelling off.

In total, 102 deaths — primarily in long-term care homes — have been reported at these Toronto sites so far.

Toronto's full case count is roughly a third of all 9,500 or so cases reported across Ontario.