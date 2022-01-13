Brampton Transit to temporarily cut routes, reduce service due to COVID-19
Changes will take effect on Jan. 17, service to be restored 'as soon as possible': city
Brampton Transit is temporarily cancelling service on some 20 routes, citing COVID-19 related staffing shortages and reduced ridership.
The city northwest of Toronto says its transit agency it will also reduce service on more than 20 other routes to ensure the system can continue to operate.
The city says the changes will take effect on Jan. 17 and service will be restored as soon as possible.
The announcement comes days after the regional transit agency Metrolinx cut back service by roughly 15 per cent across its network due to COVID-19.
The Crown corporation that operates GO Transit has said staffing levels are up to 30 per cent lower, on average, because of the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19.
It said ridership is expected to stay low while many Ontarians work from home.
