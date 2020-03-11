Ford says it's not realistic for Ontario schools to reopen April 6

Ontario Premier Doug Ford acknowledged Monday that he doesn't think it is realistic to expect the province's public schools to reopen on April 6.

Ford made the remarks on what would have been the first day back to class after March break, acknowledging that schools will need to remain closed longer as the province grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month, Education Minister Stephen Lecce ordered the province's publicly funded elementary and secondary schools shuttered for two additional weeks following the break.

"We're taking this, again, day-by-day," Ford said during a press conference Monday. "Do I believe — and does the minister believe — April 6 the kids are going back to school? The kids won't be going back to school on April the 6th."

A spokeswoman for Lecce said the province continues to receive advice on the status of its schools from Ontario's chief medical officer of health.

"The Minister has been clear, our government will take immediate action to ensure the safety of students and staff, and is preparing for all scenarios," Alexandra Adamo said in a statement.

Lecce issued an open letter Sunday night saying the government is looking at ways to keep course work going if the COVID-19 pandemic prevents classes from resuming on April 6 as planned.

He said it's possible students will have to continue their classes online during the global outbreak.

The province has already created an online learning portal to help prevent students from falling behind, and is looking at expanding online courses.

Lecce also said he's making sure that students on track to graduate won't be thwarted by the pandemic.

He said he's removed the Ontario Secondary School Literacy Test as a requirement for graduation, and is working with his counterparts in the ministries of colleges and universities and labour to ensure students will be able to apply for post-secondary education as usual.

Lecce also urged parents to talk openly with their kids about the pandemic and acknowledged how emotionally difficult it can be to see things change so drastically.

Follow these links to access Ontario's online learning portals:

English — https://www.ontario.ca/page/learn-at-home

French — https://www.ontario.ca/fr/page/apprendre-la-maison