Skip to Main Content
Province to spend $2M for drive-in space at Ontario Place to provide entertainment amid COVID-19
Toronto

Province to spend $2M for drive-in space at Ontario Place to provide entertainment amid COVID-19

The provincial government says it's investing $2 million for socially distanced summer activities at Ontario Place, which will include a drive-in version of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Space to allow for drive-in version of Toronto International Film Festival

The Canadian Press ·
Lisa MacLeod, Minister of heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries, says the initiative will help Ontario communities reconnect during the COVID-19 pandemic. MacLeod wears a mask before speaking to reporters. (CBC)

The provincial government says it's investing $2 million for socially distanced summer activities at Ontario Place, which will include a drive-in version of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Lisa MacLeod, minister of heritage, sport, tourism and culture industries, says the initiative will help Ontario communities reconnect during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funding will go towards concert performances, comedy shows and movie screenings at a drive-in space.

MacLeod said the investment will help bring Ontario's multi-billion dollar arts and entertainment industry back to life after months of dormancy.

However, she warned that the province is still in the midst of a pandemic and staff will enforce physical distancing rules throughout the events.

The events at Ontario Place will start in late July with a foreign film festival and end in mid September with nine days for TIFF.

The events at Ontario Place will start in late July with a foreign film festival and end in mid-September with nine days for TIFF. (CBC)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now