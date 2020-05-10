Ontario asks long-term care homes for plan to stem the spread of COVID-19
Request comes after more than 1,200 deaths related to COVID-19 in the homes
Ontario's ministry of long-term care has asked the facilities hardest hit by COVID-19 to come up with a plan to stabilize the virus's spread within their walls.
Deputy Minister Richard Steele made the request in a letter, obtained by The Canadian Press, sent to long-term care homes on Friday.
He asked the facilities to outline how they'll improve leadership through new hires and ensure on-site physicians and medical coverage will be provided — with a deadline of noon on Monday.
The ministry also wants the facilities to outline how they'll ensure that staffing levels remain stable.
The ministry of long-term care has reported more than 1,200 deaths related to COVID-19 in the homes.
News of the province's request came as Ontario reported the virus's lowest growth rate in well over a month on Sunday — 294 new cases, which amounts to a 1.5 per cent jump over the previous day.
The new total stands at 20,238 confirmed cases, with a death toll of 1,634.
Those numbers come from a separate database than the number of deaths counted by the ministry of long-term care.