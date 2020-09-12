Protesters create 'COVID-19 East' bus to focus attention on TTC crowding

Using a bit of poster paper and some markers, transit users have created what they call a "COVID East" bus to draw attention to the problem of TTC crowding during the pandemic.

The mock bus has been set up outside the office of a Scarborough MPP Vijay Thanigasalam, at 8130 Sheppard Ave. E., near Morningside Avenue.

Parents, students and transit advocates are acting as passengers on the COVID-19 bus to make the point that the province needs to fix TTC crowding before school starts. The bus includes a driver, seated on a fold-out chair, and many passengers.

Thanigasalam, who represents Scarborough-Rouge River, is the parliamentary assistant to Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney.

Transit users say they want the Ontario government to provide permanent funding to the TTC, without conditions, to enable the transit agency to add more buses on busy routes and to lower fares.

TTC adds 110 buses to run as directed on busy routes

Stuart Green, spokesperson for the TTC, said in an earlier interview with CBC News that the TTC has added 110 buses, which will run as directed, this week to ease crowding and to encourage physical distancing. It has added more service on certain routes throughout the pandemic, he said.

"Really, our focus is putting service where it's needed most. It's about responding to demand," Green said.

Green said the buses can be deployed at a moment's notice and are intended to help the transit agency manage an anticipated increase in ridership as students return to school.

Green said the TTC is aware that there are "very, very busy routes" and heavy traffic on buses, particularly in north Etobicoke, the west end of North York and northeastern Scarborough.

Heavy routes include buses on Jane Street, Keele Street, Steeles Avenue, Dufferin Street, Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue, he said.

Distancing on buses not always possible, TTC admits

Green acknowledged that it will not always be possible for TTC passengers to engage in physical distancing on some buses and the transit agency is encouraging people to wait for the next bus if one arrives that is "uncomfortably crowded."

"It's not always going to be possible on all routes at all times to have that six-foot distance," he said.

The TTC is providing 90 per cent of its normal bus service, even though only 40 to 50 per cent of ridership has returned, he said.

In a news release this week, the TTC said it communicated with school boards to determine hot spots, student volumes, start and dismissal times.