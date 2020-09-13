7 cases of COVID-19 linked to Toronto strip club

Toronto Public Health says seven people who tested positive for COVID-19 went to a Toronto strip club within the last two weeks.

Of the seven, six are staff members and one is a patron. All attended Club Paradise, 1313 Bloor St. W., near Lansdowne Avenue, between Aug. 29 and Sept. 10.

TPH says it is notifying patrons and employees who visited the strip club about a potential exposure to COVID-19. It said the positive tests occurred since Sept. 4 and it has confirmed that the seven attended the establishment in the time period.

Club Paradise is now voluntarily closed for two weeks, it added.

TPH said "the risk to patrons is considered low" because only one infected person was a patron.

The agency said it has followed up with known close contacts of those infected based on contact tracing logs gathered by the club.

Close contacts have been told to go into isolation for 14 days and get tested for the coronavirus.

TPH is asking anyone who went to Club Paradise during the exposure dates to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after his or her last visit.

People who went to the club in this time period should also take particular care to keep six feet apart from other people, wear a mask and wash their hands.

After an investigation conducted by TPH, the agency found the establishment was in compliance with all reopening protocols.