COVID-19 outbreak declared after 20 cases linked to Oshawa basketball tournament

The Durham Region Health Department is urging anyone who attended a weeklong basketball tournament in Oshawa earlier this month to get tested for COVID-19, after more than 20 attendees tested positive for the virus.

About 7,000 people are believed to have attended The Jane and Finch Classic basketball tournament, held over five days from Aug. 3 to 8, at the Playground Global facility.

The health department said on Monday that "upwards of 20 positive cases of COVID-19" had so far been identified and declared it an outbreak.

In a statement, the department made a public appeal for attendees to get tested, saying they were "having difficulty reaching all players and spectators" as they were "from all over Ontario and other provinces."

Cases from Quebec, Peel, Toronto, and Durham have so far been identified.

"It is very important that individuals who participated in this basketball tournament get tested as soon as possible," said Dr. Robert Kyle, Durham Region Medical Officer of Health.

Those living in the Durham region who attended the event are encouraged to visit http://covidswab.lh.ca/ or call the health department's Health Connection Line on 905-668-2020 or 1-800-841-2729.