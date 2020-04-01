Bruce Power donates 600,000 pieces of protective equipment for health-care workers to battle COVID-19
CEO Mike Rencheck announced donation directly to Premier Doug Ford on radio show
An Ontario power provider is donating 600,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to the provincial government to help in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bruce Power, Canada's only private nuclear generator, says the donation of gloves, masks and gowns is intended for health-care workers across the province.
The donation was announced on a radio talk show airing on a local Owen Sound, Ont., station Wednesday morning.
Bruce Power chief executive Mike Rencheck announced the donation directly to Premier Doug Ford, who thanked the company for its efforts.
Protective equipment has been in short supply around the country, including Ontario.
On Wednesday, Ford announced the provincial government was establishing a $50-million fund to help businesses retool to produce key supplies and medical equipment.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.