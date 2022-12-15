Ontario to open bivalent COVID-19 vaccine bookings for kids age 5 to 11 this month
Health Canada approved Pfizer's bivalent vaccine for kids 5 to 11 last week
Ontario is expanding eligibility for the COVID-19 bivalent booster vaccine to children aged five to 11.
The province said Thursday that kids in that age group will be eligible for a bivalent dose starting Dec. 21.
The announcement comes after Health Canada authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster for kids age five to 11 last week.
Public Health Ontario data shows 40 per cent of kids aged five to 11 have completed a primary series of a COVID-19 vaccine.
The province is recommending kids five and older get a booster if it's been six months since their last dose, or three months for those at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Health Minister Sylvia Jones said that as the weather gets colder and people gather for the holidays, vaccinations are still the best protection against serious impacts of COVID-19 and the flu.
