COVID-19 variants found in 8 Toronto schools
Coronavirus variants believed to spread more easily
Toronto Public Health says COVID-19 variants — which are believed to be more transmissible — have now been found in several of the city's schools.
In a news release issued Thursday, public health said at least one person linked to the following schools had screened positive for a coronavirus variant of concern:
- Beverley School
- Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute
- Yeshiva Yesodei Hatorah
- Gulfstream Public School
- The Toronto Cheder
- St. Helen Catholic School
- Dante Alighieri Academy
- Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School
Public health officials say people who tested positive and their respective cohorts have been dismissed from school with guidance based "on their level of risk." Officials have followed up with close contacts and are recommending testing.
According to the news release, schools have several measures in place aimed at keeping things as safe as possible, including coordinating testing, requiring staff and students to complete a daily screening and to stay home if they don't pass, requiring students to not interact with people in other cohorts, and requiring physical distancing "as much as possible."
"VOCs are believed to be more transmissible," public health said in its news release. "This increases the risk that the virus will spread between people.
"Faster and wider spread of the virus makes it more likely that more people will get sick, which can increase strain on the health care system."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.