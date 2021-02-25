COVID-19 variants found in 8 Toronto schools

Toronto Public Health says COVID-19 variants — which are believed to be more transmissible — have now been found in several of the city's schools.

In a news release issued Thursday, public health said at least one person linked to the following schools had screened positive for a coronavirus variant of concern:

Beverley School

Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute

Yeshiva Yesodei Hatorah

Gulfstream Public School

The Toronto Cheder

St. Helen Catholic School

Dante Alighieri Academy

Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School

Public health officials say people who tested positive and their respective cohorts have been dismissed from school with guidance based "on their level of risk." Officials have followed up with close contacts and are recommending testing.

According to the news release, schools have several measures in place aimed at keeping things as safe as possible, including coordinating testing, requiring staff and students to complete a daily screening and to stay home if they don't pass, requiring students to not interact with people in other cohorts, and requiring physical distancing "as much as possible."

"VOCs are believed to be more transmissible," public health said in its news release. "This increases the risk that the virus will spread between people.

"Faster and wider spread of the virus makes it more likely that more people will get sick, which can increase strain on the health care system."