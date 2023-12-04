Content
COVID-19 and flu set to peak over holiday season in Ontario, Moore urges vaccinations

Ontario's top doctor says there is "a lot" of COVID-19 circulating in the province right now, and levels of both that virus and influenza are on the rise.

Medical officer of health says this is a key week to get shots

The Canadian Press ·
A person draws out Moderna vaccine during a COVID-19 vaccine clinic
Ontario's medical officer of health is urging people to stay up to date on their vaccinations, with COVID-19 and influenza levels expected to peak over the holidays. (Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press)

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says it looks like both viruses are set to peak over the holiday season.

He says this is a key week for Ontarians to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu because immunization takes about 10 to 14 days to take effect.

Moore says just 13 per cent of the eligible population has received the updated Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine, and only 40 per cent of people 65 and older — he says the latter figure is making him particularly anxious because the virus hits those people hardest.

He says the rate of people getting COVID-19 vaccinations peaked three weeks ago.

Moore is not planning to implement any public health measures, saying he will continue with "risk communication."

