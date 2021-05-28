Ford to hold COVID-19 vaccine update as Ontario awaits news on 2nd dose

Ontario officials are set to provide an update on the province's rollout of COVID-19 vaccines Friday.

Premier Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a news conference at 10:30 a.m. ET. Ford's office says he will be joined by the Minister of Health Christine Elliott and Solicitor General Sylvia Jones.

You can watch it live in this story.

Before the premier's appearance, members of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine task force will hold a technical briefing for media.

Task force member Dr. Dirk Huyer says the group has been carefully working on its plan for second doses.

Ontario is currently administering COVID-19 shots four months apart with some exceptions for people with specific health conditions and other groups.

Huyer says the second-dose plan will consider clinical reasons for shortening the interval between doses, supply and allocations across the province.

The top doctor for York Region says he's already heard that the province plans to shorten the interval between doses for those aged 80 and older.

Dr. Karim Kurji says his health unit is working through the logistics of making the change.