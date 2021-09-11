COVID-19 vaccine clinic to open at Union Station on Monday

The city of Toronto is continuing efforts to encourage more of the city's residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19, running more than two dozen clinics this weekend.

A week-long pop-up clinic is opening at Union Station on Monday, offering first and second doses from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, per a city release.

A TTC bus vaccination clinic will also be operating on Monday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Rexdale Library.

The city is continuing to target areas where vaccination rates are low, where residents are at high risk of contracting the disease, or both. A full list of clinics is accessible here.

"Please get vaccinated," implored Mayor John Tory in a city release.

"You'll be helping us protect our progress and bring this pandemic to an end," he said.

Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 9 — following Ontario's announcement that it would begin implementation of a vaccine passport system — the city of Toronto says its seen a 30 per cent increase in first dose vaccinations.

Two doses are considered optimal protection, with vaccinated individuals seven times less likely to become infected than their unvaccinated peers.

City clinics are currently operational at Cloverdale Mall, Metro Toronto Convention Centre and Scarborough Town Centre.