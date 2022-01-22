Ontario reports 4,026 hospitalizations on Saturday, nearly 50 new deaths

Ontario reported on Saturday that there are 4,026 people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. That's slightly lower than Friday's count of 4,114, although not all hospitals report figures on the weekend.

There are currently 600 people in intensive care units as a result of COVID-19, 378 of whom require ventilators to breathe.

Of those people in ICUs, Health Minister Christine Elliott said 81 per cent were admitted to the units because of COVID-19 while 19 per cent came in for other reasons but have now tested positive.

The province is also reporting at least 6,473 new COVID-19 cases, although testing restrictions mean that number is likely not a reliable indicator of the spread of the infectious disease across the province.

Here are some other key pandemic indicators and figures from the Ministry of Health's daily provincial update :

Tests completed: 36,396.

Provincewide test positivity rate: 15.9 per cent.

Deaths: 47, pushing the official toll to 10,912.

Vaccinations: Upwards of 104,00 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Friday, bringing the total doses administered to date in the province up to 29,977,268.