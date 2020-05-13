COVID-19 in Toronto: Death toll at 622 as clearer picture emerges of who's getting sick

The have now been 622 deaths linked to COVID-19 in Toronto, city public health data shows.

Here's a look at some key statistics about the spread of the novel coronavirus:

There have been 7,775 confirmed cases in the city.

Of those, 5,449 people have recovered.

There are outbreaks at 125 institutions like long-term care homes, retirement homes and hospitals (although the city notes that some of these outbreaks have been resolved).

Ontario's Ministry of Health says that the GTA as a region accounts for slightly more than 62 per cent of all COVID-19 cases in the province.

Meanwhile, a clearer picture is emerging about who is most likely to contract the illness.

Preliminary data suggests those living under the poverty line are far more likely to get sick, while recent immigrants were also at risk.

However, public health officials haven't yet been able to identify any neighbourhoods that have been especially hard hit by COVID-19. For more on this story, click here.

Meanwhile, the city is also expected to reveal details soon about its ActiveTO plan, which will create a network of quieter streets so people can go outside while physically distancing from others.

On Wednesday, Coun. Mike Layton tweeted out a list of roads he's hoping will be part of that plan.

Yesterday I sent a letter to @TO_Transport with a list of streets/ neighbourhoods that the community nominated to make more pedestrians friendly. This is just the beginning so please keep the suggestions coming

