COVID-19 in Toronto: City has nearly half of Ontario's new infections

Nearly half of all new COVID-19 infections on Sunday were in the City of Toronto — a trend that will likely continue on Monday.

New provincial data is set to be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Many in the Greater Toronto Area are keeping an eye on Premier Doug Ford's government to see if it will extend its reopening to the region, as new daily COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward.

Here's a look at the latest stats from the city:

On Sunday, Toronto confirmed 94 new COVID-19 cases.

There are 303 people in hospital, with 73 requiring intensive care.

Toronto's most suburban neighbourhoods continue to be hardest hit, though some dense downtown neighbourhoods also have higher levels of COVID-19.

Toronto's death toll, meanwhile, is nearing 1,000. There have now been 982 deaths in the city alone.