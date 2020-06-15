COVID-19 in Toronto: City has nearly half of Ontario's new infections
Nearly half of all new COVID-19 infections on Sunday were located in the City of Toronto — a trend that will likely continue on Monday.
Death toll nearing 1,000 in city alone
New provincial data is set to be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Many in the Greater Toronto Area are keeping an eye on Premier Doug Ford's government to see if it will extend its reopening to the region, as new daily COVID-19 cases continue to trend downward.
Here's a look at the latest stats from the city:
- On Sunday, Toronto confirmed 94 new COVID-19 cases.
- There are 303 people in hospital, with 73 requiring intensive care.
- Toronto's most suburban neighbourhoods continue to be hardest hit, though some dense downtown neighbourhoods also have higher levels of COVID-19.
Toronto's death toll, meanwhile, is nearing 1,000. There have now been 982 deaths in the city alone.
