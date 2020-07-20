COVID-19 put the kibosh on Cleveland couple's TO trip ... so they built a mini-Toronto instead

A Cleveland couple was crushed when they had to give up on an anniversary trip to Toronto this summer when COVID-19 struck.

But that wasn't going to stop a crafty high school teacher like Alex Shaw from surprising her husband Andrew with a Toronto tour in the comfort of their own home.

"I really didn't know anything about Toronto," Shaw told CBC Toronto.

So she asked Reddit users for suggestions of different landmarks and experiences to recreate at home.

"I needed help. I wasn't expecting get as many suggestions as I did!"

Armed with all those hints and some simple supplies found at craft stores, Shaw surprised her husband one day with blue streamers representing Niagara Falls, a walk on the TIFF red carpet complete with Canadian celebrity cut-outs and twinkly lights, and a Toronto-themed sports zone where the two watched Raptors highlights from the NBA Finals.

Not even a 'simulated' visit would be complete without seeing any of Toronto's pro teams in action. (Alex Shaw )

There was even a 3-D CN Tower puzzle he got to build.

Alex Shaw and her husband Andrew Dibacco haven't seen the CN Tower in person yet but the 3-D puzzle was fun in the meantime. (CBC)

But of course Shaw couldn't recreate everything that makes Toronto great.

So, CBC Toronto took the couple on a mini-tour of the city to get them excited for a do-over in the future.