COVID-19 outbreak declared in cardiology unit at Etobicoke General Hospital

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared in a cardiology unit at an Etobicoke hospital, according to the health system that runs the facility.

In a notice posted to its website, the William Osler Health System said it and Toronto Public Health declared the outbreak at 7 East Cardiology unit at Etobicoke General Hospital on Monday.

The unit is closed to new admissions, except for patients who require telemetry, in which patients with cardiac conditions are monitored through the use of technology.

William Osler didn't say how many patients currently have COVID-19, but said its infection prevention and control department and Toronto Public Health declare outbreaks when two or more people who test positive for acute respiratory illness have a common link within a period of 48 hours.

"The health and safety of Osler's patients, staff, physicians, volunteers and the community is a top priority. Osler remains vigilant and is actively working to respond to any outbreak cases," the health system said in the notice.

William Osler said it is taking precautions to protect patients and health-care workers. These include:

Notifying patients and taking steps to prevent transmission of the virus.

Testing and monitoring staff, physicians and patients.

Making staff members who normally work on several units work on one unit only.

Enhanced cleaning of patient care equipment and individual hospital units.

The health system said it has increased education for staff about the use of personal protective equipment and proper hand hygiene and it is urging visitors to engage in physical distancing.

All staff at the hospital have been advised to monitor for symptoms and report any to occupational health and safety teams immediately.

In addition to Etobicoke General Hospital, William Osler runs Brampton Civic Hospital, Peel Memorial Centre for Integrated Health and Wellness, a Reactivation Care Unit and a Withdrawal Management Centre.