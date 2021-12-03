Skip to Main Content
Omicron variant-driven COVID-19 outbreak declared at Toronto East Detention Centre, officials say

Toronto Public Health declared a COVID-19 outbreak after a staff member and four inmates tested positive at the provincially run Toronto East Detention Centre late Thursday night.

Toronto Public Health has declared a COVID-19 outbreak after one person tested positive for COVID-19 at the province's Toronto East Detention Centre. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Toronto Public Health (TPH) declared a COVID-19 outbreak, with a staff member and four inmates testing positive, at the provincially run Toronto East Detention Centre late Thursday night.

TPH confirmed Friday on Twitter that the outbreak is being driven by the omicron variant. 

The public health unit said its working closely with the province to minimize the risk to other staff and inmates.

In a statement emailed to CBC News, the ministry of the solicitor general said predetermined COVID-19 protocols have been implemented. 

"Any inmate that tests positive for COVID-19 is placed on droplet and contact precautions and isolated from the rest of the inmate population while they receive appropriate medical care," the email states. "The ministry works with local Public Health Units to complete contact tracing and to determine isolation and testing requirements for high risk close contacts."

The email also states new admissions to the facility are being diverted to other detention centres and public visits are suspended for the time being. 

