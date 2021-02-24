COVID-19 outbreaks confirmed at 2 Toronto police facilities

Two COVID-19 outbreaks have been confirmed at separate Toronto police facilities, according to a statement Tuesday night, but police say there has been no impact "to date" on their service to the community.

Over the past two weeks, Toronto Police Services said they've been battling outbreaks at 31 Division in North York and the Toronto Police College in Etobicoke.

In an emailed statement, police said they are making extensive contact tracing a priority to ensure members get tested, self-isolate and self-monitor.

"At 31 Division, resources from other areas of the city have been assigned to assist with calls for service. To date, there has been no impact on our ability to provide front-line policing to the community," Toronto Police Const. Laura Brabant said in a statement.

There's been no confirmation of the number of positive cases at each facility.

At the college, police said in-person training has been suspended and they are offering virtual training where possible.

In the statement, police said both locations have undergone "multiple cleanings and thorough disinfections."

Safety measures have been implemented to stop the spread of the virus, including self-screening by every member before duty and wearing a surgical mask at all times when inside a police facility, the statement reads.