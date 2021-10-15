Ontario to release details of QR code COVID-19 vaccine certificates
Verification app for businesses, organizations went online Thursday
The Ontario government is set to reveal more details Friday about the province's impending COVID-19 vaccine certificate QR codes and app system.
Premier Doug Ford and Health Minister Christine Elliott are scheduled to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. in Toronto. You can watch it live in this story.
The scannable QR codes for the public were not supposed to be ready until Oct. 22. However, a link already posted on Ontario's COVID-19 vaccination portal suggests they will be made available to some people as early as today.
According to the site, scannable vaccine certificates will initially be available to download in cohorts based on an individuals' birth month:
- January to April: October 15
- May to August: October 16
- September to December: October 17
As of 6 a.m. on Oct. 18, the site says, enhanced vaccine certificates will be available for all fully vaccinated Ontarians to download. Roughly 83 per cent of those eligible in the province have now had two doses of vaccine.
Yesterday afternoon, the province's vaccine verification app for businesses, Verify Ontario, went live online, rolling out on the Google and Apple app stores.
According to its description, the app gives businesses and organizations the ability to scan the QR codes on provincially-issued digital vaccine certificates. After the code is scanned, a green checkmark will appear indicating a valid vaccine certificate, a red X for an invalid certificate or a yellow warning for a QR that cannot be read.
Under Ontario's program, only those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — or have a valid medical exemption from a doctor — can access certain settings, such as theatres, nightclubs and restaurant dining rooms.
On Wednesday, CBC News first reported that the Ontario government will announce plans next week to exit the 'Roadmap to Reopen.'
The further easing of pandemic measures will include ending capacity limits in all locations where proof-of-vaccination requirements are in place, such as restaurants, bars and gyms, a senior official in the government said.
