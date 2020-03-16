COVID-19 in Ontario: Here's what you need to know today

With schools closed and many workplaces urging employees to work from home, its a quiet start to the week in Toronto. Here's what you need to know today.

There are currently 146 cases of COVID-19 in Ontario, 43 of which were confirmed on Sunday. More than 20 of those are in the GTA.

The province has announced that resources for Telehealth Ontario and will introduce new legislation today that deals with protected leave for workers and sick notes.

Meanwhile, more businesses are reducing their hours or outright closing — and Toronto Mayor John Tory has put out new measures to help the city's business owners during uncertain economic times.

Updates coming from Trudeau, province

We're expecting new case numbers from the province at about 10:30 a.m. ET this morning.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, still self-isolating after his wife tested positive for the virus, is expected to speak to the Canadian public at 1 p.m. today.

Health officials from the City of Toronto and from Ontario will both be giving updates 3 p.m.

Telehealth Ontario resources expanded

To cut down on wait times for callers, the province said Monday they have brought in 130 nurses to help staff the phone line.

Ontario is also working with the Registered Nurses Association of Ontario and its 44,000 members to find more support for Telehealth.

New measures to help businesses, workers

This morning, Mayor John Tory revealed his plan to help Toronto's businesses and residents deal with the economic impacts of COVID-19.

Among the immediate measures: a grace period for businesses to pay taxes and new help for Torontonians who want to apply for employment insurance.

The province is also set to roll out new legislation at 11 a.m. that bans employers from demanding sick notes for those in self-isolation or quarantine and ensures protected leave.

Border officer at Pearson tests positive

Late on Sunday, it emerged that an officer with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) at Toronto Pearson airport had tested positive for the coronavirus.

The agency says it doesn't know when or where that employee became infected, but says another group of workers who may have had contact with them are now "self-monitoring for symptoms."

CBSA is also stepping up its COVID-19 measures, with additional officers, extra signage, and a new requirement that travellers coming from international destinations acknowledge they are being asked to self-isolate upon their return.

Community transmission likely underway

Though no Ontario cases have been confirmed by health authorities as resulting from community transmission, some experts say its likely that this kind of spread is already underway.

Canada's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Theresa Tam said Sunday that 25,000 COVID-19 tests have been done across the country to date and there has been a "rapidly increasing" number of cases, particularly in Ontario, B.C. and Alberta.

"Our window to flatten the curve of the epidemic is narrow," Tam said.